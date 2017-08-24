Ross McLean

Watford midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah and Leicester defender Harry Maguire have been included in a senior England squad for the first time as the Three Lions prepare for World Cup qualifiers against Malta and Slovakia.

England boss Gareth Southgate has also included a third uncapped player, Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, for the Group F clashes in Malta on 1 September and Slovakia at Wembley three days later.

Chalobah, who has featured 40 times for England Under-21s, has started Watford’s opening two Premier League games of the campaign after joining the Hornets from Chelsea for £5m during the summer.

“Chalobah and Pickford were both excellent at the Under-21 European Championships and deserve the opportunities,” said Southgate.

Maguire, meanwhile, has enjoyed a strong start to the season after impressing for Hull under Marco Silva last term and joining the Foxes in a £17m deal in June.

“I thought his performances for Hull were very good,” added Southgate. “He is a defender who is very comfortable with the ball.

“He has already adjusted very well to a new club at Leicester, plays with composure and can defend the ball into the box, so this is a good chance to have a look at him.”

West Ham left-back Aaron Cresswell, who has made two England appearances, is also included in Southgate’s 28-man party, as have fellow international rookies Michael Keane and Kieran Trippier.