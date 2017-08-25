Today's City Moves cover investing across the globe, British tourism, and the oil and gas industry. Take a look at these movers and shakers:

Aviva Investors

Aviva Investors, the asset management business of Aviva, has appointed Tom Meyers as executive director, head of Americas client solutions, effective from 12 September. In this role Tom will have overall responsibility for leading the institutional client solutions business and overseeing sub-advisor relationships in the Americas. He will also have local oversight responsibility for the client solutions team. Based in Chicago, he will have dual reporting lines to Mike Craston, chief executive, Aviva Investors Americas, and Louise Kay, global head of client solutions.

Savills Investment Management

Savills Investment Management, the real estate investment manager, has appointed Benedict Lai as Asia research manager. Benedict's appointment is the latest in a series of strategic hires at Savills IM as the firm looks to strengthen its local capabilities in the Asia region, in line with its ongoing global expansion. Benedict joins Savills IM having amassed more than 10 years of experience in property research, analysing and assessing fundamental drivers in various aspects of the real estate market. Prior to this, he held various positions at PGIM Real Estate (previously known as Pramerica Real Estate Investors), Capital Malls Asia Limited, as well as Jones Lang LaSalle.

Tour Partner Group

Hotels & More, the inbound tour operator for travellers to the UK and Ireland, has appointed Paul Maine to the newly created role of group chief executive, effective 6 September. Paul will lead the newly named Tour Partner Group, the holding company for Hotels & More, Irish Welcome Tours and Authentic Vacations. He joins from STA Travel, the world’s largest student and youth travel agency, where for the last four years he was chief commercial officer, with responsibilities including global partnerships, product development and subsidiaries. Prior to STA Travel he worked for several companies, including eight years at Delta Air Lines in various international commercial roles.

Oil and Gas UK

Phil Simons, vice president for the North Sea and Canada at Subsea 7, has been appointed to the board of industry group Oil and Gas UK. He will sit alongside the leading industry representatives responsible for setting Oil & Gas UK policy. Phil began his career in 1992 as an engineer for pipeline installation contractors and operators, European Marine Contractors, where he later became a senior project manager. In 2004 he joined Subsea 7 in Aberdeen as a senior project manager, progressing through the business to become the vice president for Canada, Mediterranean and Russia in 2011. Phil became the chief operating officer for UK and Canada and subsequently vice president UK and Canada in 2013, before taking up the role of vice president for North Sea and Canada in 2016.

