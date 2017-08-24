Joe Hall

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho believes Zlatan Ibrahimovic can give his side a second half of the season boost after the injured striker signed on for another season at Old Trafford.

The 35-year-old Swede was United's top scorer last season with 28 goals in 46 games but his stay in the Premier League appeared to be over after he suffered a serious knee-ligament injury in April.

Ibrahimovic was released on a free at the end of last season but had been recuperating from knee surgery at the club's Aon training complex in recent weeks.

He is expected to return to fitness in December, when Mourinho expects him to quickly re-establish himself as a key first team player.

"We are delighted Zlatan (Ibrahimovic) is on the road to recovery and we are equally delighted to have his ambition and experience back with us," said Mourinho.

"After his contribution last season he deserves our trust and we will be patient waiting for him to return. I have no doubt that he will be important in the second part of the season."

Ibrahimovic said he always intended to stay at United but warned he will not rush his recovery.

"I am back to finish what I started," he said.

"It was always mine and the club's intention for me to stay. I cannot wait to get back out on that Old Trafford pitch, but I also know that I have to take my time to make sure that I am ready. I have been working hard and will continue to do so to make sure I am in the best possible condition for my return to the pitch."