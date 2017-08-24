FTSE 100 7418.88 +0.49%
Thursday 24 August 2017 1:17pm

Carillion share price jumps after snaring £300m confidence building Manchester contract

 
Oliver Gill
Follow Oliver
Related
Schroders Talk
Schroders Talk What Alan Shearer can teach us about QE
The Beetham Tower in Manchester, north w
The contract develops a site near to the iconic Hilton Tower in Manchester (Source: Getty)

Carillion today gave its shareholders a reason to be cheerful, with news it had secured a £300m Manchester property development contract.

After hitting record lows yesterday, shares in the stricken construction firm popped as much as eight per cent and are currently five per cent higher than yesterday's close.

The contract is with property group Ask Real Estate, which is developing a 1.74-acre hotel and office complex close to the Manchester Central convention centre and the Hilton Tower. The deal was first revealed by Construction News earlier today.

Read more: Hedge funds smell blood and up the ante on Carillion

Vote of confidence

The contract represents a timely vote of confidence in Carillion, the second largest contractor for the British government.

The firm is working with accountants and investment banks to shore up its books and devise a financial framework for it to be viable in the future. The firm's shares have fallen almost 80 per cent since mid-July when it revealed an £845m contract writedown and announced its chief executive Richard Howson would step down from the role.

Howson has been retained as the chief operating officer of the company. Market insiders have suggested his contacts in the Middle East may be pivotal in rounding up cash from customers to bolster the balance sheet.

Earlier this week, Carillion revealed it will provide an update on the crisis management process and trading on 29 September.

Read more: BT's Openreach checks £1.5bn Carillion deal

Tags

Related articles

Hedge funds smell blood and up the ante on Carillion
Oliver Gill
Oliver Gill | Staff

Carillion seeks to quell joint venture unease
Oliver Gill
Oliver Gill | Staff

A Carillion JV has been awarded £158m of government contracts
Emma Haslett
Emma Haslett | Staff