Emirates just had its best ever July as UK travellers flocked to Dubai

There was no turbulence for Emirates last month, after the Middle Eastern carrier said today it had its most successful July on record in the UK.

The carrier said 265,000 passengers from the UK flew with Emirates throughout the month, with over 92,000 from Heathrow and over 48,000 from Gatwick. Emirates said the London airports continue to be pivotal to the airline's growth.

As for its other airports in the UK, Emirates reported over 48,000 flew from Mamchester, 12,000 at Newcastle, 40,000 at Birmingham and nearly 23,000 at Glasgow.

The airline first started operating in the UK back in 1987, when it carried 4,000 passengers from Gatwick that July. 2017 marks its 30th year of operations, and Emirates is forecasting that five million passengers will fly between the UK and Dubai with the airline for the 2017/18 financial year, which would be a fresh record.

The top five destinations for UK travellers last month were Emirates' direct flight to Dubai, followed by Bangkok, Phuket, Mauritius, the Maldives and Bali.

Laurie Berryman, vice president UK at Emirates, said: “July has been a phenomenal month for us and we are so pleased to have carried over 140,000 people between London and Dubai. London continues to be at the heart of Emirates’ UK operations and demand for the service is at an all-time high.

The airline has also been focusing on growth elsewhere, and earlier this month announced it was upping its Cairo services, with the launch of four additional scheduled flights each week from Dubai to Egypt.

