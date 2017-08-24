Rebecca Smith

Frequenters of the Northern Line, prepare yourselves.

For parts of the line are set to be extremely busy for the bank holiday with a planned closure over the weekend.

Clapham Common Tube station will be closed after events on Clapham Common from 9.30pm on Saturday 26 August, Sunday 27 August and Monday 28 August.

Those hoping to use Clapham Common Tube station have been advised to go to Clapham North station instead, or avoid travelling from 9.30pm on Saturday, and from 9pm on Sunday and Monday.

Transport for London (TfL) has warned a queuing system will be in place at Clapham South station, due to the SW4 and House of Common events, as it's expecting it to be extremely busy. Passengers have been encouraged to opt for the nearby Balham station instead, or avoid travelling from 10pm if possible.

The news probably isn't going to do much for the poor Northern Line's rating among Londoners either. Just this week, YouGov released research revealing while the Jubilee Line was favoured among users of the capital's transport network, the Northern Line trailed as the worst (yes, even beating out the sauna that is the Central Line).

Meanwhile, TfL has also warned that the bank holiday weekend will be busy with Notting Hill Carnival, as well as football matches (plus some upgrade work taking place over the rail network).

Changes over the bank holiday weekend:

No DLR between Stratford and Bow Church due to Crossrail construction work at Pudding Mill Lane (Sunday 27 August and Monday 28 August)

No London Overground between Euston and Watford Junction for Network Rail track work (Saturday 26 and Sunday 27 August)

No London Overground between Romford and Upminster for Crossrail construction work (Sunday 27 and Monday 28 August)

No TfL Rail service on the entire line between Liverpool Street and Shenfield for Network Rail track and station work as well as Crossrail construction work (Sunday 27 August and Monday 28 August)

No London Overground service between South Tottenham and Barking on Saturday 26 August until 7pm due to Network Rail work

No London Overground service between Gospel Oak and Barking from 7pm Saturday 26 August until 3.30pm Sunday 27 August due to Network Rail work

Events to be aware of:

Chelsea vs Everton and Crystal Palace vs Swansea City (Saturday 26 August)

Tottenham Hotspur vs Burnley at Wembley Stadium (Sunday 27 August)

Notting Hill Carnival (Sunday 27 August and Monday 28 August)

