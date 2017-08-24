New Balance wins trademark fight against Chinese firm New Boom

Helen Cahill

New Balance has won $1.5m in damages in a landmark case over its trademark in China.

The US footwear maker went up against three defendants, one being a company known as New Boom in English, over its distinctive slanting "N" logo.

The court in Suzhou, west of Shanghai, ruled that the defendants had infringed New Balance's "unique decoration rights" and said they must end all production and distribution of products with the logo.

The US has been pushing hard to protect the intellectual property rights of its companies in China; this is thought to be the highest amount ever handed out to a foreign firm in the nation.

Since joining the World Trade Organisation 16 years ago, China has also been tightening its trademark laws to keep up with international standards.

Recent legislation introduced higher thresholds for statutory damages, a punitive damages for repeat offenders and four new courts dedicated to intellectual property.