Whoever said August is a quiet month for the stock markets?

Dixons Carphone shares have nose dived this morning after investors were spooked by a trading update that revealed of a triple whammy of problems. Annual profits are now expected to be considerably down on last year.

To recap, the three issues are:

Brits are holding onto mobiles for longer and not buying new ones The banning of EU roaming charges means they will take a hit of up to £40m The firm wants to sell software over the longer-term, which means it can't book as much profit up front

Here's how City analysts have reacted.

Brexit matters here...

ETX senior analyst Neil Wilson said the UK mobile phone market was "proving a tough nut in 2017".

He added:

Consumers are holding onto phones for longer. Brexit matters here – the weak pound exchange rate has made devices more expensive and consumers are less willing to replace old handsets so quickly.

"The lack of a significant upgrade cycle from Apple has played a part and we might expect an improvement when the iPhone 8 is released, which might be towards the end of the year, although the chief executive Seb James isn’t betting the farm on the next Apple device."

Less money

"On a simplistic level it appears that changes in roaming charges are likely to see Dixons Carphone receiving less money from the networks than they originally expected," said UBS retail analyst Andy Hughes.

However, Hughes added: "This is likely to be a one-off revaluation on the receivables this year and should not repeat next year."

Managed services

"The managed services division (CWS) is doing less well on revenues, which have fallen by a quarter," said Wilson.

"In June we noted that CWS continues to grow very quickly, with revenues up 41 per cent and profits nearly doubling to £21m, helped along by contracts with EE and TalkTalk.

"CWS also features Honeybee, the tablet sale software being rolled across the Sprint store network in the US. The Honeybee pipeline is growing and Dixons has agreements with outsourcers in France and the UK that may deliver further customers. CWS is an area of growth potential that investors might be overlooking."