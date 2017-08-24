Rebecca Smith

Infrastructure investment firm John Laing announced this morning it had taken a £25m hit on its Greater Manchester Waste projects while unveiling its half-year results.

Despite the setback, the FTSE 250 firm announced it had bolstered its net asset value by 2.3 per cent compared to the same time last year.

The figures

For the six months ended 30 June, net assets rose to £1.04bn, an increase of 2.3 per cent since 31 December 2016. The firm reported £111.3m in investment commitments, compared to £76m for the six months ended 30 June last year.

However, pre-tax profit did drop 66 per cent to £36.6m from £108.3m year-on-year, with earnings per share of 10.2p compared to 29.1p last year. John Laing said this was primarily due to the value reduction on the Manchester Waste investments, as well as the strongly positive foreign exchange movement of £49.4m for the same period last year, off the back of the Brexit referendum.

The firm announced an interim dividend of 1.91p per share payable in October 2017, compared to 1.85p this time last year.

Shares dipped 1.20 per cent in early trading to 304.7p.

Why it's interesting

The company said it had reached an agreement on the investments with Greater Manchester Waste Disposal Authority, which resulted in a value reduction of £25.5m compared to their valuation at 31 December last year.

John Laing said it had reached the decision after taking the view "that the alternative could have been long and costly legal proceedings with an uncertain outcome for the valuation of its two investments". The fair value of the two investments represented eight per cent of John Laing's investment portfolio at 31 December 2016.

The firm also said "good progress" had been made on both investment commitments and disposals, and John Laing remains on track to achieve its full-year guidance on these.

What the company said:

Olivier Brousse, John Laing’s chief executive, said: