British car production has bounced back from seven months of decline in the domestic market.

And according to new figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), UK car output rose 7.8 per cent in July.

Some 136,397 vehicles were made in British factories, with many manufacturers targeting a rise in production ahead of new models going on sale in September and summer factory shutdowns where plant maintenance and upgrades go ahead.

The number of cars made in the UK in the first seven months of the year did fall though, down 1.6 per cent to about one million.

The SMMT said the number of cars built for the UK market rose by 17.7 per cent to nearly 30,000 in July, though the vehicle production total for domestic sales is down 6.5 per cent to 212,700 compared with the first seven months of 2016. Exports grew by 5.3 per cent.

Cars made for overseas buyers represented nearly 80 per cent of output for July, with 106,525 units shipped abroad, compared to the 29,872 which were kept at home.

Mike Hawes, the SMMT's chief executive, said:

UK car production lines stepped up a gear in July, as usual bringing forward some production to help manage demand ahead of September and routine summer factory shutdowns. As the timing and length of these manufacturing pauses can shift each year, market performance comparisons for July and August should always be treated with caution, but as long as the economic conditions at home and abroad stay broadly stable we expect new car production to remain in line with expectations for the rest of 2017.

