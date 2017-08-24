Oliver Gill

A third of companies in Britain’s food and drink sector could be left unviable as a result of Brexit-fuelled workforce shortages, leading trade bodies from across the sector have warned.

The Food and Drink Federation said the government is facing a “rapidly approaching workforce shortage and skills gap”.

“An abrupt reduction in the number of workers from the EU able to work in the UK after Brexit would cause significant disruption to the whole food and drinks supply chain,” the federation said.

Almost half businesses surveyed in “farm to fork” research said EU nationals were considering leaving the UK as a result of uncertainty around their future.

Nearly a third of firms said they had noted EU nationals had already noted workers leaving since the Brexit vote in 2016.

Food and Drink Federation director-general Ian Wright said food is “a matter of national security” and the exit of EU workers would “hurt the UK culturally and economically”.

He continued:

It is imperative that we receive assurances from the government about their [EU nationals] future and that of our wider workforce.

