Horse racing betting tips: Spear worth One More throw in trappy contest

Bill Esdaile

THIS AFTERNOON’S Clipper Logistics Handicap (3.00pm) could be the hardest puzzle to solve at York this week.

The hugely valuable seven-furlong prize has attracted a quality field of 20-runners with plenty who wouldn’t be out of place in Group company.

Oh This Is Us began the season in sparkling fashion, but has lost his form a little since stepping out of handicap company.

If the ground stays quick, I can see him running really well and 16/1 could look tempting come the off, but there seems to be a fair bit of rain forecast.

I’m going to give one last chance to FLAMING SPEAR each-way at 14/1 after he let me down at Ascot after a long absence last time.

The five-year-old had previously looked very smart on the all-weather back in January and may just have needed that reappearance run.

He travelled really well at Ascot before getting tired late on and I’m prepared to forgive him that effort.

The other one I’m going to throw a few quid at is Tim Easterby’s ONE WORD MORE at 16/1 who really caught the eye at Goodwood last time.

It is hard to be confident about a horse whose losing streak now stretches back over two years and 21 races.

However, he has slipped down to a handicap mark of just 92 which is the same as that last winning mark and his trainer is likely to have had this race in mind for some time.

He has run well at the track on a number of occasions and I’m convinced he can outrun his odds.

If the rain continues to fall, look out for Bravery who lines up here at a massive price on a lower mark than when winning the Lincoln.

Pointers

Flaming Spear e/w 3.00pm York

One Word More e/w 3.00pm York