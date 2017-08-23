Frank Dalleres

Manchester City’s parent company has joined forces with manager Pep Guardiola’s brother to complete a takeover of Girona, the Spanish top-flight newcomers have confirmed.

The deal sees Girona become the sixth club in City Football Group’s (CFG) portfolio, along with the Premier League side, New York City, Melbourne City, Yokohama F Marinos and Uruguay’s Atletico Torque.

Abu Dhabi-owned CFG and the Girona Football Group, headed by agent Pere Guardiola, have each bought 44.3 per cent of the Catalan club, who have just begun their first season in Spain’s top division.

The cost of the acquisitions has not been disclosed, while the remaining 10 per cent of the club is owned by a supporters’ group.

The anticipated move forges closer links between Girona and Manchester City, who have loaned the club five fringe players, including £10m summer signing Douglas Luiz.

CFG’s Catalan chief executive Ferran Soriano praised Girona’s ambition, adding: “The opportunity to invest in the future of Girona was compelling. We will listen and learn, and do whatever is necessary to support the club and its fans in achieving the long-term sustainability they rightly desire.”

Pere Guardiola, whose Media Base Sports agency counts Barcelona striker Luis Suarez among its clients, said: “Together, we are confident that we will give the club the backing it seeks, whether the support comes in the form of executive, financial or leadership help.”

