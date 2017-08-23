Frank Dalleres

Tottenham hope to kick-start their summer business this week with a flurry of deals after making Southampton goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga the club’s first signing of the transfer window.

Gazzaniga, who spent last season on loan at Spanish second-tier side Rayo Vallecano, has agreed a five-year contract at White Hart Lane, where he is expected to act us understudy to Hugo Lloris and No2 Michel Vorm. He is thought to have cost around £2.5m.

The 25-year-old, from the same town in Argentina as Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino, made just 23 appearances in five years at Southampton, who he joined six months before Pochettino replaced Nigel Adkins at St Mary’s.

Tottenham are next expected to complete the formalities of a club record £42m deal for Ajax and Colombia defender Davinson Sanchez.

The 21-year-old centre-back is believed to have undergone a medical this week, after the north London outfit confirmed agreement on a fee with Ajax and a six-year contract with the player.

Spurs are favourites to sign 19-year-old defender Juan Foyth from Estudiantes in a deal worth around £10m and Paris Saint-Germain right-back Serge Aurier, as a £23m replacement for Kyle Walker, if he wins an appeal against a conviction for alleged assault of a police officer.

Read more: Conte predicts a season of struggle for Spurs at Wembley