FTSE 100 7382.65 +0.01%
Wednesday 23 August 2017 5:55pm

Royal Bank of Scotland settles businessman's mis-selling legal claim out of court

 
William Turvill
Follow William
Related
Invest Edinburgh Talk
Invest Edinburgh Talk Airport signs ground-breaking China partnership amid £80m expansion
RBS Become Latest bank To Ask For Financial Assistance
Stuart Wall was claiming between £114m and £669m (Source: Getty)

Royal Bank of Scotland has settled a legal case brought by businessman who claimed the lender had sold him Libor-linked hedging products while simultaneously attempting to rig the benchmark rate.

Stuart Wall, who owned student housing company Opal Property Group, alleged that RBS interest rate swaps mis-selling contributed to the collapse of his business.

Read more: RBS unveils £939m profit - and plans for an Amsterdam HQ after Brexit

He was suing the bank for between £114m and £669m, with the case due to come to court in October.

An RBS spokesperson said: “The action has been settled without any admission of liability by the bank. The terms of the settlement are confidential.”

In 2013, RBS was fined around £390m by authorities from the UK, the Financial Conduct Authority, and the US for its part in the Libor-rigging scandal.

Read more: DEBATE: RBS is back in profit – should government sell more of its stake?

Tags

Related articles

Small firm fights to take RBS swaps mis-selling case to Supreme Court
William Turvill
William Turvill | Staff

Government strikes £835m deal with EU to settle RBS state aid issues
William Turvill
William Turvill | Staff

RBS closes in on multi-billion pound US settlement
Oliver Gill
Oliver Gill | Staff