Alys Key

Elon Musk has revealed the next step in his mission to put humans on Mars, by unveiling a first look at a spacesuit produced by his company Spacex.

Sharing the image on Instagram, Musk said that it had been "hard to balance esthetics and function" in the sleekly-designed kit.

But he said that the company had succeeded, producing a suit that is already able to withstand double the level of vacuum pressure present in space.

SpaceX has been flying cargo to the International Space Station since 2014 and has earlier this year it successfully launched the first ever recycled rocket. But it has yet to launch a vessel with crew on board, despite Musk's ambitions to put humans on Mars as soon as 2022.

The spacsuit could get its first outing on SpaceX's first crewed mission with NASA in June next year, or it might be used in the first ever instance of 'lunar tourism' next year when two private individuals will be flown around the moon.