EasyJet's plans to bring on board more female engineers take off

EasyJet is ramping up efforts to bring more women into the aviation industry, announcing today it wants women to fill half the places of its latest aeronautical engineering apprenticeship intake.

The low-cost giant had previously set up the Amy Johnson initiative in 2015 to boost the number of female pilots, and in December, it said a two-year target had been hit after 12 months. So it has set a new "stretching" target for 20 per cent of its new cadets to be female by 2020.

Women make up six per cent of EasyJet's new pilot intake, and the airline has 164 female pilots, and 62 are captains, around 14 per cent of the world's total. Just three per cent of commercial airline pilots worldwide are female, while only 450 have attained the rank of captain.

And now the airline is turning its attention to aviation engineering, which is dominated by men, with just nine per cent of the total UK engineering workforce being female. For EasyJet, only five per cent of its engineering department is female, so it is looking to up the number through the earlier years of recruitment.

The airline employs 230 engineers who maintain the airline's fleet of over 270 Airbus aircraft, and it wants to fill 14 apprenticeship places this year, setting a target for seven of those to be women. Applications close on 15 September.

Aidan Kearney, head of maintenance operations at EasyJet said: "At EasyJet we value diversity and so we are delighted to be extending the successful Amy Johnson initiative to cover our engineering apprenticeship recruitment. A career as an aeronautical engineer is interesting and rewarding and we want more women to bring their skills to the profession."

