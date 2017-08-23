Lynsey Barber

Samsung is back with the Galaxy Note 8, putting the disaster of its previous model behind it.

The larger sibling in the flagship Galaxy series, the device brings an "infinity" display, in line with the S8 launched earlier this year and features two cameras on the back as well as the familiar stylus.

It will have the Samsung smart assistant Bixby, a Siri-like helper powered by artificial intelligence, after it was introduced to the UK and other markets this week.

The Note 8 will likely serve pent up demand from loyal fans, said one analyst, after the recall of the Note 7 after battery issues were found to have caused them to catch on fire.

"It is striking how many long-term Note users who were not able to get the Note 7 (or had to return it) have been holding out for this latest update," said CCS Insight's Ben Wood. “Samsung’s launch of the Note 8 underlines its current confidence. It’s a testament to Samsung’s stubbornness and determination that the launch of the Note 8 cements its position as the leading Android smartphone maker drawing a clear line under the Note 7 problems," he added.

The camera is a main focus for Samsung, introducing image stabilisation on both the front and back cameras, something as yet unseen on Apple's iPhone.

Samsung has also gained ground with the launch of the flagship Galaxy S8 and S8+ earlier this year, helping regain consumer trust. Apple is expected to launch its next iPhone in the coming month, with fans expecting a tenth anniversary treat.