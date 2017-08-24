Today's City Moves cover consulting, fitness, legal eagles and banking. Take a look at these movers and shakers:

Brickendon

Brickendon, the transformational consultancy, has promoted two directors to executive level to help strengthen the firm’s management structure and drive sustainable growth. Harpreet Singh (pictured), of Brickendon’s data practice, and Richard Cryer, of the risk and regulatory practice, were promoted for their industry-leading expertise in their relevant fields, their excellent day-to-day performances delivering complex programmes for clients and their extensive leadership and management expertise.

Anytime Fitness

Anytime Fitness, the fastest growing fitness franchise in the world, today announces Stuart Broster as UK CEO. Stuart has been appointed to drive business growth and help the company achieve its ambitious business target of becoming the UK’s largest health club provider. With more than 40 years’ experience in the hospitality and health and fitness industries, Stuart joins Anytime Fitness after a nine year stint managing his own company, a hotel management organisation with a franchise portfolio including Holiday Inn and Hilton. Prior to this, Stuart was CEO of LA Fitness.

Reviewed & Cleared

Reviewed & Cleared announced today that Channel 4’s general counsel, legal and compliance, Prash Naik will join the boutique media law firm in September and will be advising clients between London and Sydney. He will work alongside Reviewed & Cleared’s media law experts to advise TV, film and digital producers, broadcasters and not for profit organisations. Prash is much sought after as the ‘go-to’ lawyer to get challenging and innovative content to air. He has advised across many ground breaking programmes, films and digital content including Brass Eye, Da Ali G Show, Beneath the Veil , Death of a President, Star Stories, Chosen, The Inbetweeners, Four Lions, My Son the Jihadi and The State.

Lloyds Bank

Lloyds Bank Commercial Banking has appointed a new SME head of trade for its global transaction banking (GTB) division. Based in London, with a national remit, David Weatherhead will lead a team of trade specialists to expand the support Lloyds Bank offers SME exporters and businesses looking to trade internationally for the first time. He will be responsible for a range of products and services designed specifically to help SME clients export with confidence, including trade and export finance and Lloyds Bank’s recently launched international trade portal. Joining from the bank’s mid market’s team, David will report to Andrew Charnley, national sales director for Lloyds Banking Group SME GTB.

