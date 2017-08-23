Rebecca Smith

Addison Lee has appointed former EasyJet executive Lisa Burger as its new chief operating officer.

The private car hire firm has announced that the former head of customer experience at EasyJet, has joined Addison Lee's management team.

Burger also spent more than four years at Starbucks as regional director of operations in London.

Andy Boland, chief executive of Addison Lee, said: “Lisa’s experience lies in ensuring that a consistent, top quality service is delivered to customers in fast-moving environment.

“Her background across a number of well-known brands will be invaluable as Addison Lee builds and invests upon our already excellent service to travellers, in London and beyond. We’re delighted to welcome her to the team.”

The appointment comes as Addison Lee, which has over 80 per cent of the FTSE 100 as customers, has been pushing ahead with expansion plans, along with efforts to keep on the front foot when it comes to tech, amid the advances of the likes of ride-hailing giant Uber.

In the past 18 months, Addison Lee has acquired executive car firms Tristar and US-based Flyte Tyme, and has been plugging investment into a tech push too.

In April it unveiled a new £5m high-tech centre for driver training, while announcing it will have the largest bank of charging points for electric cars in the capital as it ramps up a drive to curb emissions in the capital.

The new centre is also being used to consider ways to improve the company’s environmental impact, including a car wash system which uses water recycling technology. Addison Lee said that will result in up to an 80 per cent reduction in water usage.

