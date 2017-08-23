Oliver Gill

Royal Mail is part of a swelling group of Britain's best-known companies in a legal battle against truckmakers in a £4bn price-fixing row.

The Road Haulage Association (RHA) announced in June it had secured no-win no-fee backing to launch action. It estimated 650,000 trucks bought by UK customers between 1997 and 2011 were subject to alleged price-fixing by major truck firms.

Royal Mail has one of the largest numbers of trucks in the UK, with a fleet of 49,000 vehicles. Sources told City A.M. the firm is part of a number of Britain's best-loved companies.

Last week, Sky News reported Greggs was in talks to join the action.

The legal case builds on a European Commission ruling that fined five truck manufacturers €3bn (£2.7bn).

The action led by RHA is seeking compensation from MAN, Volvo Group, Mercedes-Benz parent company Daimler, Iveco and DAF. It claims vehicles sold and leased back to them were done so at inflated prices by the so-called “cartel” of truck manufacturers.

Early indications suggest compensation could be in the region of £6,000 per lorry.

Royal Mail declined to comment.

