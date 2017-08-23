FTSE 100 7376.31 -0.07%
Wednesday 23 August 2017 3:47pm

Amazon moves one step closer to world domination as Whole Foods shareholders approve takeover

 
Helen Cahill
Whole Foods shareholders have agreed to Amazon's proposed $13.7bn of the chain, paving the way for the e-commerce giant to move into bricks-and-mortar groceries.

Amazon said in June that it will pay $42 a share for Whole Foods, in a cash deal which will include the firm's debt.

This breaking news story is being updated as more information emerges - please refresh the page for the most recent version.

