Helen Cahill

Whole Foods shareholders have agreed to Amazon's proposed $13.7bn of the chain, paving the way for the e-commerce giant to move into bricks-and-mortar groceries.

Amazon said in June that it will pay $42 a share for Whole Foods, in a cash deal which will include the firm's debt.

This breaking news story is being updated as more information emerges - please refresh the page for the most recent version.

