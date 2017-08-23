Alys Key

Ferrari has unveiled its latest entry-level supercar, as the makers of luxury automobiles vye for a share in the lower end of the market.

The Ferrari Portofino replaces the California T model, and is kitted out with everything its predecessor boasted but in sleeker, swankier form. Even the name, says Ferrari, is supposed to evoke luxury, Portofino being a charming coastal town in Italy.

No price has yet been confirmed for the new model, but given that the California goes for just over £150,000, it is set to be at the decidedly lower end of the supercar market.

The latest addition to Ferrari's range follows rival McLaren's move to release its most "affordable" sports car to date, the £164,750 2018 570S Spider.

Like the Spider, the Portofino has been built to be lighter than previous models. It is also, Ferrari says, a more "aggressively-styled car".

The California was known not just for bringing in first-time sports car buyers, but also tapping the hard-to-reach market of women drivers.

The Portofino will aim to build on that legacy, with all the mod-cons for indoor comfort, as well as speed and performance. The new model able to sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.5 seconds, but a wind deflector reduces airflow into the car by 30 per cent when the top is down.

Its top speed is 199mph according to Ferrari, 3mph faster than its predecessor.

