Stansted Airport reopens after passengers evacuated due to suspect package

Caitlin Morrison

Normal service is resuming at Stansted Airport after police were called to investigate a suspect package earlier today.

Passengers were evacuated from the airport this afternoon due to a suspicious item.

Essex Police said they had been made aware of an unattended bag at the airport, and subsequently said on Twitter that the item in question was "found not to be suspicious".

Officers were called to #Stansted Airport today with reports of an unattended bag in the terminal.

The item was found not to be suspicious. — Essex Police (@EssexPoliceUK) August 23, 2017

A spokesperson for Stansted said: "Due to the discovery of an unattended bag a part of the terminal was cordoned off while police carried out checks on the item.

"The item was found not to be suspicious and the incident stood down. Flights continue to operate as normal."

Stansted also apologised to passengers on Twitter:

We apologise for the current inconvenience and will update as soon as we have more information. — Stansted Airport (@STN_Airport) August 23, 2017

Passengers tweeted photos and videos of the scene outside the airport:

Travel chaos -security alert at Stansted. Airport still evacuated pic.twitter.com/FJLIbEwA3G — Jane O'Sullivan (@greentara) August 23, 2017