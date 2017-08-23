FTSE 100 7376.31 -0.07%
Wednesday 23 August 2017 3:07pm

Stansted Airport reopens after passengers evacuated due to suspect package

 
Caitlin Morrison
Police were called to Stansted today to investigate a suspect package (Source: Getty)

Normal service is resuming at Stansted Airport after police were called to investigate a suspect package earlier today.

Passengers were evacuated from the airport this afternoon due to a suspicious item.

Essex Police said they had been made aware of an unattended bag at the airport, and subsequently said on Twitter that the item in question was "found not to be suspicious".

A spokesperson for Stansted said: "Due to the discovery of an unattended bag a part of the terminal was cordoned off while police carried out checks on the item.

"The item was found not to be suspicious and the incident stood down. Flights continue to operate as normal."

Stansted also apologised to passengers on Twitter:

Passengers tweeted photos and videos of the scene outside the airport: