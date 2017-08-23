Lynsey Barber

The collective wealth of the world's richest tech billionaires has surpassed an astonishing $1 trillion for the first time, new figures reveal.

The net worths of top tech entrepreneurs such as Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg and Jeff Bezos have rocketed by a combined 21 per cent over the past year to reach $1.08 trillion, according to Forbes newly released 100 richest people in tech list.

Microsoft founder Gates tops the list with $84.5bn, even after donating billions to charity, closely followed by Amazon founder and chief Bezos on $81.7bn. He earlier this year briefly surpassed Gates to take the top spot as not only the richest person in tech, but in the entire world.

Facebook founder and top boss Zuckerberg is in third position, ut was the list's biggest gainer this year, adding $15.6bn to his wealth thanks to the social network's rising stock price.

In fact the boom in tech wealth is down to rising tech stock across the board. Facebook has risen 44 per cent over the past 14 months, Microsoft's 46 per cent and Amazon's 27 per cent.

Asia's tech giants also feature highly. Alibaba's Jack Ma and Tencent's Huateng (Pony) Ma ranking seventh and eighth and also the fourth and third biggest gainers.

Meanwhile, Snap founders Evan Spiegel and Bobby Murphy entered the list for the first time despite the under whelming performance of the tech firm since going public earlier this year.

The only UK tech billionaire to make the list was Denise Coates, the founder of Bet365, one of only six women to make the 100 richest list.

The 10 richest tech billionaires in the world