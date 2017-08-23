FTSE 100 7383.26 +0.02%
Wednesday 23 August 2017 11:55am

Britons are at their happiest eating a pub lunch in the Cotswolds, according to research

 
Nina Edy
The Cotswolds An Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty
You can also do this in the Cotswolds. (Source: Getty)

If asked what places make you happy, what would you say?

Apparently, Britons are at their happiest when eating a pub lunch in the Cotswolds - who knew?

The research, which looked into the places in the UK which evoke special memories and ultimately make us “happy”, found hiking in the Lake District came a close second, followed by eating an ice-cream on Brighton Beach.

It seems eating comes top in the ranking of what makes us joyful as three of the top five special memories that make us happy revolves around food.

The list which, includes lots of activities such as walking in the Peak District, climbing St Michael's Mount, and exploring Exmoor, shows us Brits really are an outdoorsy bunch.

Researchers at The Serviced Apartment Company polled UK holidaymakers and also found Cornwall was the most popular UK holiday destination, followed by the Lake District, the Scottish Highlands and Devon.

It looks like when it comes to deciding on places to create fond memories, there really is no place like home.

