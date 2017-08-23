Oliver Gill

Royal Mail might be 501-years-old but it is preparing to future proof its huge fleet of trucks.

The postal giant today unveiled a trial of nine electric-powered trucks to move mail between distribution centres in London and the south east.

The heavy goods vehicles will be based at Royal Mail's iconic Mount Pleasant mail centre in London where specialist charging stations have been installed.

Three trios of 7.5-tonne, six-tonne and 3.5-tonne vehicles will be used.

The trucks have been developed by Oxfordshire firm Arrival.

Royal Mail fleet managing director Paul Gatti said the nine heavy duty additions would complement the 100 electric vans Royal Mail already has on order.

He added:

We will be putting them through their paces over the next several months to see how they cope with the mail collection demands from our larger sites.

Arrival said its electric vehicles beat conventional commercial vehicles on price, design and capability and will help to reduce the pollution and noise in central London. Its vehicles will produce zero emissions for the first 100 miles they travel.

