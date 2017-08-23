FTSE 100 7377.06 -0.06%
Wednesday 23 August 2017 9:46am

Trailblazing Postman Pat: Royal Mail launches first test of electric lorries in London

 
Oliver Gill
Follow Oliver
Related
CFA Institute Talk
CFA Institute Talk Preparing for the future state of the investment profession
Royal Mail will trial nine electric lorries across London and the south east (Source: Royal Mail)

Royal Mail might be 501-years-old but it is preparing to future proof its huge fleet of trucks.

The postal giant today unveiled a trial of nine electric-powered trucks to move mail between distribution centres in London and the south east.

The heavy goods vehicles will be based at Royal Mail's iconic Mount Pleasant mail centre in London where specialist charging stations have been installed.

Three trios of 7.5-tonne, six-tonne and 3.5-tonne vehicles will be used.

The trucks have been developed by Oxfordshire firm Arrival.

Read more: Royal Mail hails success in battle against £10bn scam industry

Royal Mail fleet managing director Paul Gatti said the nine heavy duty additions would complement the 100 electric vans Royal Mail already has on order.

He added:

We will be putting them through their paces over the next several months to see how they cope with the mail collection demands from our larger sites.

Arrival said its electric vehicles beat conventional commercial vehicles on price, design and capability and will help to reduce the pollution and noise in central London. Its vehicles will produce zero emissions for the first 100 miles they travel.

Read more: Tesla drives past expectations to report a record 25,000 deliveries

Tags

Related articles

Bottom Line: Postman Pat tries for a competitive edge
Marc Sidwell
Marc Sidwell | Contributor

Come on Moya! Unions beckon Royal Mail boss to break pension talks deadlock
Oliver Gill
Oliver Gill | Staff

Wait a minute Mr Postman: Hopes fade of averting Royal Mail strikes
Oliver Gill
Oliver Gill | Staff