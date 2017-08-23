Business group warns of "red flag" as Brexit prompts employer confidence drop

Catherine Neilan

Pressures on the labour market have prompted a drop in employer confidence, which should serve as a "red flag" to the government, a new report claims.

Employer confidence has fallen into negative terrority, the latest Jobs Outlook survey by the Recruitment and Employment Confederation (REC) found, dropping from six per cent last month to minus three per cent this month.

In total, 31 per cent of the employers surveyed said they expected the economy to worsen, while 28 per cent said it would improve.

One in five employers want to increase their permanent headcount in the next three months, but confidence in making hiring and investment decisions is at its lowest in the last year. Construction jobs, both temporary and permanent, are presenting the biggest challenge when it comes to hiring.

Rec chief executive Kevin Green said: “This drop in employer confidence should raise a red flag. Businesses are continuing to hire to meet demand, but issues like access to labour, Brexit negotiations and political uncertainty are creating nervousness.

"Employers in the construction sector are especially concerned as they rely heavily on EU workers to meet the growing demand for housing and to support the government’s infrastructure plans.

“The added factor of dropping consumer confidence is putting some businesses on edge. If people reduce their spending, businesses will be impacted.

“The government must do more to create an environment where businesses have clarity. That means clearly laying out what Brexit plans look like and how employers can keep recruiting the people they need from the EU. The jobs market is in a good place but employers will only continue to hire and invest if they feel assured about the future.”