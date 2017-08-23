FTSE 100 7385.26 +0.05%
Wednesday 23 August 2017

Justice secretary Dominic Raab rubbishes "climbdown" claims

 
Catherine Neilan
Raab: "The likely outcome, is we'll need some form of arbitration." (Source: Getty)

Justice Minister Dominic Raab has rubbished claims that the government is watering down its stance on the European Court of Justice by only calling for an end to "direct" jurisdiction

Today the Department for Exiting the EU (DexEU) will reveal what it seeks regarding the UK's future relationship with the ECJ in another position paper. It is expected to call for an end to direct jurisdiction, but will acknowledge some form of relationship will still be necessary after the UK leaves the European Union.

Yesterday pro-Remain group Open Britain slammed the position as a government "climbdown".

But this morning Raab insisted the government was on track with its promises.

He told the BBC: "We're leaving the EU and that will mean leaving the jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice.

"The likely outcome, is we'll need some form of arbitration." This is where disputes are settled by a neutral, mutually agreed, third party.

This was different to the UK accepting the jurisdiction of ECJ which would be "lopsided and partisan and that's not on the cards"," Raab added.

When asked about the inclusion of the word "direct" - and whether this means the UK would still accept some jurisdiction of the ECJ - he said the UK will keep "half an eye on EU law", as the EU will do on the UK."

