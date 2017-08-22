Ross McLean

Watford became the highest-profile casualties of Tuesday's Carabao Cup second round action as the Hornets were beaten 3-2 by mid-table Championship outfit Bristol City at Vicarage Road.

During an evening when lower-league opponents largely sparred with top-flight opponents without administering many knockout blows, Bristol City proved the exception.

Former Tottenham midfielder Etienne Capoue opened the scoring for the hosts shortly after the break but goals from Freddie Hinds, in-form Bobby Reid and Niclas Eliasson turned the tables.

Watford defender Jose Holebas received a late red card to compound Watford’s misery, while Adrian Mariappa’s strike deep into injury-time proved merely a consolation.

Elsewhere, goals from Ryan Fraser and Marc Pugh saw Bournemouth come from behind to beat Birmingham, managed by former Cherries boss Harry Redknapp, 2-1 at St Andrew’s.

Brighton have ensured a difficult start to the season but a much-changed side managed a 1-0 win over Barnet courtesy of teenager James Tilley’s strike.

Swansea have also begun inauspiciously and briefly trailed 1-0 at League One MK Dons before a Leroy Fer double calmed Welsh nerves and Tammy Abraham and Jordan Ayew added gloss the scoreline. Leicester, meanwhile, won 4-1 at Sheffield United and West Brom 3-1 against Accrington.

Fulham had a night to forget as they lost 1-0 at home to League One Bristol Rovers, while Brentford thrashed QPR 4-1.