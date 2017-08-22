Bill Esdaile

THOUSANDS will flock to York today for the opening day of the Ebor Festival, which kicks-off with a traditionally impossible looking 20-runner sprint handicap (1.55pm).

The betting is headed by Orions Bow who has slipped down to the same mark from which he finished second in last season’s Stewards’ Cup.

Things haven’t been easy for the six-year-old since switching to York specialist Tim Easterby, but today is likely to have been the plan for some time and he looks sure to run well.

The same can also be said for A Momentofmadness who has been knocking on the door of late.

He was only beaten a short head by El Astronaute at Goodwood but is up another 3lbs here in a better race.

Trainer David O’Meara has his team in great form again and saddles four genuine hopes headed by Wokingham winner Out Do.

Interestingly, stable jockey Danny Tudhope deserts the eight-year-old this afternoon in preference of EDWARD LEWIS who looks the one to beat.

The four-year-old finished sixth behind Out Do in the Wokingham over six furlongs with this half-a-furlong shorter trip likely to suit far better.

He was drawn away from the action when beaten behind Danzeno at Ascot again last month and ran far better than his finishing position suggests on ground that wouldn’t have suited in the Stewards’ Cup last time.

The return to a sound surface over this distance is likely to be bang up his street and he looks the each-way call at 9/1 with 188BET.

The handicapper has given him a real chance by dropping him 2lbs for his last two runs and his low draw looks ideal with the likes of speedy El Astronaute drawn nearby.

A case can be made out for plenty of the others, but the other one I like is Edward Lewis’s stablemate MOVE IN TIME.

He was very disappointing here last time, but I’m prepared to forgive every horse one bad day at the office.

Before that he ran really well when fifth over an inadequate five furlongs and this trip looking ideal.

Don’t forget he was beaten a short head in this race back in 2014 before going on to land the Group One Prix de l’Abbaye.

He lines up this afternoon off a mark of just 92 and is simply too big a price each-way at 18/1 with Coral.

A field of 11 has been declared for the Acomb Stakes (2.25pm) and it doesn’t look the strongest of renewals on paper.

The two obvious ones are Dee Ex Bee and Fleet Review who look likely to battle it out for favouritism.

Dee Ex Bee won his maiden in great style at Glorious Goodwood and could well be top class.

Fleet Review looks to be improving with every start and brings plenty of experience to the table.

However, both are priced up accordingly and I’d prefer to take a chance on Jeremy Noseda’s LANSKY each-way at 10/1.

He has only won a Windsor maiden but hails from a stable in terrific form and holds plenty of fancy entries.

The penny dropped fairly late last time and this step up to seven furlongs looks just what he is crying out for.

Pointers

Edward Lewis e/w 1.55pm York

Move In Time e/w 1.55pm York

Lansky e/w 2.25pm York