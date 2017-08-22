Ross McLean

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has urged his side to do whatever it takes during the second leg of their Champions League play-off against Hoffenheim on Wednesday to ensure they qualify for the tournament’s group stage.

The Reds head into the clash with two crucial away goals following their 2-1 victory in Germany last week, although a late strike from substitute Mark Uth rekindled Hoffenheim’s interest.

Hoffenheim proved themselves to be tricky opponents and Klopp is unconcerned by the manner in which their passage is secured as long as Liverpool reach the Champions League proper for the first time since 2014.

“It’s not ice skating where judges decide on the beauty of your ice skating, we’re playing football here and what matters is winning,” said Klopp. “Football is not all about beauty.”

Klopp, meanwhile, reiterated that nothing had changed with regards to Liverpool’s stance on Philippe Coutinho and his desire to join Barcelona, although he confirmed the 25-year-old is back in training but still unavailable for selection.

He added: “If Phil will start tomorrow, he can, but now he’s ill. We have to take time to see when he’ll be back.”