Alys Key

The colourful boss of Ryanair said today that he would be "happy" to make a bid for insolvent airline Air Berlin, pending further information on the company's financial situation.

Speaking to Reuters, chief executive Michael O'Leary said: "We would be very happy to bid for the whole of Air Berlin, which is generally a short-haul, domestic, intra-EU carrier.

"But we don't know how much restructuring it will take, how much money is it losing, why is it losing so much money in a market where we make money."

Read more: Ryanair says constant flouting of cabin bag rules is causing delays

Air Berlin filed for bankruptcy earlier this month after major shareholder Etihad Airways withdrew funding. The carrier is now in talks with a number of aviation firms over its future.

But a German officials has said that it is unlikely a direct takeover by one bidder, Lufthansa will be possible, as it would make many domestic German routes uncompetitive.

O'Leary yesterday echoed this view, asking "What's going to be left by the time Lufthansa completes the discussions?"

Ryanair announced after Air Berlin filed for insolvency that it had lodged complaints with German officials and the European Commission, branding the possible Lufthansa takeover an "obvious conspiracy" between the German airlines and their government.

Read more: British Airways owner IAG launches mobile pay on new airline Level

He added that he saw Ryanair as being at the centre of the next wave of takeovers. "We are clearly going to play a role in the consolidation of the European airline industry, given that we're the biggest airline in Europe," he said.

He added that he would be interested in buying Alitalia, another struggling airline, if it could be restructured.

Read more: Emirates and Etihad among airlines cutting Qatar flights in diplomatic row