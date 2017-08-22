Alys Key

Shares in life Aim-listed sciences company Optibiotix closed up more than three per cent today, after it announced a new distribution deal covering the USA.

The company, which produces drugs and other products to tackle high cholesterol, diabetes and obesity, has signed a deal with Italian firm Sacco.

The agreement grants Sacco the exclusive license to make and supply Optibiotix's cholestorol and blood pressure reducing LP-LDL in the USA and the rest of the world outside Europe.

Read more: Shares in Shire rise as its dry eye drug nears Europe-wide approval

Optibiotix will receive half of all profits, and has agreed a minimum sales price per kilogram as well as a guaranteed cost of manufacture to ensure a return.

It is also hoped that Sacco’s experience in the food industry could help Optibiotix to expand the LP-LDL product into the dairy market, with the production of a probiotic yoghurt, drink or other dairy product.

Read more: Here's why shares in FTSE 100-listed pharma companies just fell

Sacco already holds a similar contract with the company covering Europe.

Optibiotix chief executive Stephen O’Hara explained that “the ability to supply competitively priced ingredients from a single manufacturer across world markets simplifies the supply chain and contract negotiations with corporate partners”.

Read more: Pharma giant Pfizer misses analyst expectations as sales of key drugs drop