Una

Steve Dinneen

Like Nobokov’s Lolita, Una is a lyrical tale of sexual abuse, a controversial account of a paedophilic relationship where the aggressor is allowed to justify his actions, and even claim an element of victimhood for himself. It’s deliberately provocative, designed to inspire conflicting emotions about a subject that’s usually painted in stark black and white.

It begins with a shuddering jump cut: a girl sits enjoying the evening sun on a driveway outside an unremarkable suburban house – then in a flash we’re in a sweaty nightclub where the same person, years later, is having sex with a stranger in a toilet cubicle.

The next day the woman, Una (Rooney Mara), sets off to confront her former neighbour who abused her when she was 13 years old. Now working as a middle manager in a warehouse, Ray – or Pete as he’s taken to calling himself – was imprisoned for a few years before starting a new life. “I served my time,” he spits indignantly when he catches sight of her. “I’m still doing mine,” she replies.

Based on the play Blackbird, performed on Broadway last year by Jeff Daniels and Michelle Williams, it maintains a stagey quality, with much of the action unfurling in a grubby staff canteen (a scene in which Ray and Una spontaneously empty bins all over the floor feels especially theatrical). But the structure is fleshed out with scenes in which Una stalks the aisles of the warehouse, a primed hand grenade ready to explode Ray’s life. The backstory is also told through a series of flashbacks, some of which hint at the harrowing events of the past – a lingering shot of the bushes behind which Ray abuses the girl – while others paint their relationship as something approaching a conventional romance, complete with trips to the funfair.

It’s the poisonous chemistry between the two, however, that makes Una so unusually difficult to watch. After an initial, panicked stand-off, the two leads share moments of tenderness and wistful nostalgia, as if they’re long-lost lovers reminiscing about their past, and you occasionally have to remind yourself that he’s a paedophile and a rapist who ruined her life.

Also troubling is the way much of the film’s the tension derives from Una’s power to expose Ray: wandering around his workplace, insinuating herself with his colleagues and, eventually, gate-crashing a party where she meets his wife. Clearly this man deserves all he gets, but watching his precarious house of cards list and tilt is still palpably uncomfortable.

There are times when you question the film’s motives: what exactly do we gain by hearing this manipulative old bastard justify himself? And why are we watching a troubled young woman pine after her abuser, other than base voyeurism?

In the end, Mara’s intelligent portrayal of Una guides the film away from the rocks of exploitation (her only flaw is a slightly dodgy English accent, which is too posh for her lower-middle class family and has a tendency to sound vaguely European). A part of her is still 13 years old, unable to comprehend or escape from the emotions inflicted upon her. Mara hints at hidden depths of anguish and mental illness, conveying a deep-seated rage that accompanies her residual feelings of affection for her abuser.

Una wordlessly unpicks any arguments Ray comes up with to justify his actions. It’s a sad, difficult film, but one that, thanks to two powerful performances, is worth the emotional expenditure.