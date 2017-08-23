Today's City Moves cover resources, investment banking and medical tech. Take a look at these movers and shakers:

Directa Plus

Aim-listed Directa Plus, one of the largest producers and suppliers of graphene-based products for use in consumer and industrial markets, has appointed Luca Provolo as head of sales with effect from 4 September. Luca is an established professional in the textiles sector and brings to the Company significant experience in sales and business development, having worked for over 25 years at WL Gore & Associates, the producer of technologically-advanced fabrics such as Gore-Tex and Windstopper. As head of sales, Luca will be tasked with building upon his proven track record of business sales across Europe and Asia and identifying new opportunities, primarily in the textiles sector for developing partnerships with new customers.

Nomura

Nomura, Asia’s global investment bank, has appointed Andrey Chuprin as managing director and head of global markets sales for Russia & CIS. Andrey, who will be based in London, will report to David Ishoo-Mirzayoo, head of Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa sales and will be responsible for driving Nomura’s growth agenda in Russia & CIS, an area of opportunity within Nomura’s expanding emerging markets business. Prior to joining Nomura, Andrey was head of FICC Sales at Sberbank. He previously worked at Credit Suisse as head of financial institutions sales for Russia & CIS, as head of Russia & CIS financial institutions for Bank of America Merrill Lynch and in the new markets group at HSBC.

BenevolentAI

BenevolentAI, one of the world’s largest private AI companies, has hired Dr Ian Churcher as its new vice president of drug discovery and preclinical development of its bioscience subsidiary BenevolentBio. Ian is well-recognised in the pharma industry and has extensive experience in drug discovery holding a range of senior leadership positions spanning many therapeutic areas. He joins BenevolentBio from GSK where he headed a discovery performance unit focussed on progressing new approaches to drug discovery including pioneering development of protein degradation technology. Previously Ian led a range of groups at GSK in the areas of medicinal chemistry, new technology and drug discovery and held a visiting professorial appointment at the University of Oxford. Prior to joining GSK Ian worked in the neuroscience group of Merck Sharp & Dohme where he focussed on Alzheimer’s research. Ian holds an MA and DPhil in chemistry from the University of Oxford and spent two years as a post-doctoral fellow at the University of Texas.

