Tuesday 22 August 2017 3:41pm

UK investor confidence bounces back up after General Election uncertainty dip

 
William Turvill
Investor confidence crashed in the aftermath of the EU referendum last year (Source: Getty)

UK investor confidence has rebounded this month after dipping in July on political uncertainty, according to figures out today.

Lloyds Private Bank’s investor sentiment index found that confidence remains lower than before to June’s General Election.

But, with an average sentiment score of 4.92 per cent, it is considerably higher than the 1.53 per cent recorded last August, shortly after the EU referendum.

Of the 11 investment areas focused on, gold came out top, with a score of 40.94 per cent, ahead of emerging market shares on 21.05 per cent and UK property on 13.33 per cent.

Cash, on minus 30.39 per cent, and Eurozone shares, on 6.74 per cent, came bottom, although their scores improved on July this year and August last year.

Markus Stadlmann, chief investment officer of Lloyds Private Bank, said: “Generally speaking, the rebound in overall sentiment since last month was rather underwhelming although not unexpected. Much like the weather at this time of year.”

