Tuesday 22 August 2017 1:55pm

Lloyd Blankfein goes viral throwing shade at Donald Trump

 
Helen Cahill
Blankfein has been on Twitter since 2011 (Source: Getty)

Lloyd Blankfein has been applauded on Twitter for using the solar eclipse to throw shade at Donald Trump.

The Goldman Sachs chief, who criticised Trump in his first ever tweet earlier this year, said he wished the moon "wasn't the only thing casting a shadow across the country."

"We got through one, we'll get through the other," he said in the tweet, which has been liked seven thousand times so far.

Blankfein has been on Twitter for six years, but had never tweeted until earlier this year. He was moved to make his first statement on the social media platform when Trump took the US out of the Paris climate change agreement, saying:

Blankfein wasn't the only one making comments about Trump during the eclipse yesterday.

Twitter users made fun of the US President for staring directly into the sun during the event, ignoring advice to wear protective glasses while watching the moon's movement.

One journalist even predicted he would make the error:

