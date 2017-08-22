Lloyd Blankfein goes viral throwing shade at Donald Trump

Helen Cahill

Lloyd Blankfein has been applauded on Twitter for using the solar eclipse to throw shade at Donald Trump.

The Goldman Sachs chief, who criticised Trump in his first ever tweet earlier this year, said he wished the moon "wasn't the only thing casting a shadow across the country."

"We got through one, we'll get through the other," he said in the tweet, which has been liked seven thousand times so far.

Wish the moon wasn't the only thing casting a shadow across the country. We got through one, we'll get through the other. #SolarEclipse2017 — Lloyd Blankfein (@lloydblankfein) August 21, 2017

Blankfein has been on Twitter for six years, but had never tweeted until earlier this year. He was moved to make his first statement on the social media platform when Trump took the US out of the Paris climate change agreement, saying:

Today's decision is a setback for the environment and for the U.S.'s leadership position in the world. #ParisAgreement — Lloyd Blankfein (@lloydblankfein) June 1, 2017

Blankfein wasn't the only one making comments about Trump during the eclipse yesterday.

Twitter users made fun of the US President for staring directly into the sun during the event, ignoring advice to wear protective glasses while watching the moon's movement.

Aaaaaand here's your photo of Trump looking straight at the eclipse pic.twitter.com/5vv6sVTDIl — Stefan Marolachakis (@stefanmymind) August 21, 2017

One journalist even predicted he would make the error: