Forget fintech startups. Amazon, Google and Facebook could be the next big competitors for big banks.

Startups have been less disruptive in the financial services ecosystem than expected, a new report today finds.

But the World Economic Form paper also said that financial institutions’ interest in becoming more “experience-driven” is opening the door for competition from global tech giants – such as Amazon, Google and Facebook – which they currently rely on to enhance their own offerings.

“The partnership between banks and large tech companies risks not staying a reciprocal one,” said Jesse McWaters, lead author of the study. “Financial institutions increasingly rely on technology firms for their most strategically sensitive capabilities, but can so far only offer their ongoing business in return.”

The report looks at areas such as cloud computing, customer-facing artificial intelligence (AI) and big data customer analytics. These areas are becoming critical to financial services firms, but tech giants have “far deeper experience than their financial services counterparts”.

For instance, big firms currently rely on services such as Amazon Web Services, Facebook apps and voice-activated personal assistant Alexa. The report warns that while these partnerships can accelerate innovation, they also “pose a risk, should large technology players choose to enter financial services in direct competition with retail banks and insurers”.

“Tech giants would be able to pick and choose their points of entry into financial services; maximizing their strengths like rich datasets and strong brands, while taking advantage of incumbent institutions’ dependence on them,” said McWaters.

