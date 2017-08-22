Helen Cahill

Dominic Chappell, the serial bankrupt who bought BHS for £1, is being prosecuted by the pensions watchdog.

The Pensions Regulator said this morning that Chappell has failed to hand over crucial documents regarding his purchase of BHS.

Chappell will face three charges of neglecting, or refusing, to provide information and is set to appear in court on 20 September.

The pensions watchdog has been investigating Sir Philip Green's sale of BHS to Retail Acquisitions, the company majority-owned by Chappell.

It was seeking to establish whether Green was trying to avoid his hefty pensions obligation with a quick sale of the business. However, the regulator abandoned its pursuit of the retail tycoon after he agreed to pay out £363m to BHS' pensioners.

