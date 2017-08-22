FTSE 100 7367.75 +0.67%
Tuesday 22 August 2017 10:48am

Dominic Chappell, who bought BHS for £1, to be prosecuted by pensions watchdog

 
Helen Cahill
MP's Vote To Strip Sir Philip Green Of His Knighthood In The Wake Of BHS Collapse
Source: Getty

Dominic Chappell, the serial bankrupt who bought BHS for £1, is being prosecuted by the pensions watchdog.

The Pensions Regulator said this morning that Chappell has failed to hand over crucial documents regarding his purchase of BHS.

Chappell will face three charges of neglecting, or refusing, to provide information and is set to appear in court on 20 September.

The pensions watchdog has been investigating Sir Philip Green's sale of BHS to Retail Acquisitions, the company majority-owned by Chappell.

It was seeking to establish whether Green was trying to avoid his hefty pensions obligation with a quick sale of the business. However, the regulator abandoned its pursuit of the retail tycoon after he agreed to pay out £363m to BHS' pensioners.

This breaking news story is being updated as more information emerges - please refresh the page for the most recent version.

