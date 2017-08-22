Ovo Group nabs Number 10 energy guru

Helen Cahill

Energy provider Ovo Group has nabbed Number 10's energy adviser to become chief of staff to its chief executive Stephen Fitzpatrick.

Georgia Berry was a special adviser to Prime Minister Theresa May, and worked on the government's policies around the UK's energy network, reforms to energy retailers, and the mix of energy sources used in the UK.

She was also previously head of corporate responsibility at energy giant and British Gas owner Centrica, and has worked for charities focusing on sustainable energy.

Berry joins Ovo as it navigates government plans to extend price caps for vulnerable energy customers, a proposal partly orchestrated by Berry herself.

The government has said its new "safeguard tariff" for families on low incomes will cut £100 off energy bills for 17m households.

Fitzpatrick said Berry will have a "vital role" in shaping the company's strategy as it attempts to rely less on carbon fuels, and invests more in its digital infrastructure.

"Her deep understanding of the impact of digitisation is having on our industry, coupled with her passion for sustainability issues, will prove invaluable as we seek to harness the disruptive power of technology to make energy better for everyone," he said.