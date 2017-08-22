Courtney Goldsmith

Ford unveiled a car and van scrappage scheme today following in the tracks of BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Vauxhall in a bid to improve air quality in the UK.

The US carmaker has ploughed ahead with plans to allow customers to trade in and scrap vehicles registered before December 2009 while the British government has dragged its feet on introducing a nationwide or targeted scheme.

Around 19.3m passenger cars made under older European emissions standards are driving on UK roads today, according to data from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), and reducing that number would reduce CO2 by 15m tonnes per year, or the equivalent of approximately three coal-fired power stations, Ford said.

Under Ford's scheme, consumers will receive a scrappage incentive of between £2,000 and £7,000 on a variety of its vehicles.

The programme will run to the end of the year and it is effective for registrations from 1 September to 31 December 2017.

“Ford shares society’s concerns over air quality”, said Andy Barratt, chairman and managing director of Ford in Britain.

“Removing generations of the most polluting vehicles will have the most immediate positive effect on air quality, and this Ford scrappage scheme aims to do just that."

The scheme could also support new car sales, which have been on the decline for months.

