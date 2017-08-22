This is the age we start hating our jobs

Catherine Neilan

If you're still heading to work with a spring in your step, chances are you're in your early 30s at the oldest.

A new study suggests that by the time we reach 35, many of us have started hating our jobs, and it only gets worse as we get older.

Twice as many people aged 35 to 54 say they are unhappy at work, compared with those aged 18 to 34 - 16 per cent against eight per cent. Almost a fifth (17 per cent) of workers over the age of 55 say the same, according to research by Happiness Works on behalf of recruitment firm Robert Half.

Generally, as people get older they get more stressed - presumably in some cases, a function of rising seniority. One third (34 per cent) of those aged over 35 found their job stressful, compared with a quarter of those aged 18 to 34.

Meanwhile 12 per cent of 35-54-year-olds and 17 per cent of the over-55s said they struggled with the work-life balance, compared with 10 per cent of millennials.

As employees get older, they are also less likely to view their colleagues as friends, with 14 per cent of those aged 35-54 and 16 per cent of the 55-plus age group said they don’t have good friends at work.

And the older we are, the less appreciated we feel, with 29 per cent of the over-55s and 25 per cent of the 35-54 year-olds saying they don't feel appreciated, compared with 15 per cent of the youngest age bracket.