Emma Haslett

Boring? We think not. The Bank of England's sense of humour is finally getting the recognition it deserves, after it turned out the funniest joke at this year's Edinburgh Fringe Festival was about the new pound coin.

Ken Cheng, who studied maths at Cambridge University before dropping out to play online poker, was awarded the prize for the best joke of the year at this year's fringe for this gag:

I'm not a fan of the new pound coin, but then again, I hate all change.

Read more: Royal Mint website takes a new pounding

A third of people put Cheng's gag at the top of their rankings, above comedians including Frankie Boyle and Alexei Sayle.

Last year's winning joke was by Masai Graham: "My dad suggested that I register for a donor card. He's a man after my own heart."

Today Cheng promised to name his first-born son after the award as a tribute.

"[I will] call him 'Joke of the Fringe'."

"From Trump and veganism to the new pound coin, this year’s news agenda has certainly also provided some great inspiration for comedians to get grips with," added Steve North, general manager of TV channel Dave, which sponsored the award.

"It’s fantastic to see that, even after 10 years of the Joke of the Fringe award, there is no shortage of brilliant one-liners delivered at the Festival to get us all laughing.”

Read more: These are the best jokes of 2016 (featuring Brexit, Sports Direct and BHS)