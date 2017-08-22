Boring? We think not. The Bank of England's sense of humour is finally getting the recognition it deserves, after it turned out the funniest joke at this year's Edinburgh Fringe Festival was about the new pound coin.
Ken Cheng, who studied maths at Cambridge University before dropping out to play online poker, was awarded the prize for the best joke of the year at this year's fringe for this gag:
I'm not a fan of the new pound coin, but then again, I hate all change.
A third of people put Cheng's gag at the top of their rankings, above comedians including Frankie Boyle and Alexei Sayle.
Last year's winning joke was by Masai Graham: "My dad suggested that I register for a donor card. He's a man after my own heart."
Today Cheng promised to name his first-born son after the award as a tribute.
"[I will] call him 'Joke of the Fringe'."
"From Trump and veganism to the new pound coin, this year’s news agenda has certainly also provided some great inspiration for comedians to get grips with," added Steve North, general manager of TV channel Dave, which sponsored the award.
"It’s fantastic to see that, even after 10 years of the Joke of the Fringe award, there is no shortage of brilliant one-liners delivered at the Festival to get us all laughing.”
Joke of the Fringe: This year's greatest gags
1. I'm not a fan of the new pound coin, but then again, I hate all change. Ken Cheng
2. Trump’s nothing like Hitler. There’s no way he could write a book. Frankie Boyle
3. I’ve given up asking rhetorical questions. What’s the point? Alexei Sayle
4. I'm looking for the girl next door type. I'm just gonna keep moving house till I find her. Lew Fitz
5. I like to imagine the guy who invented the umbrella was going to call it the 'brella'. But he hesitated. Andy Field
6. Combine Harvesters. And you’ll have a really big restaurant. Mark Simmons
7. I’m rubbish with names. It’s not my fault, it’s a condition. There’s a name for it… Jimeoin
8. I have two boys, 5 and 6. We’re no good at naming things in our house. Ed Byrne
9. I wasn't particularly close to my dad before he died... which was lucky, because he trod on a land mine. Olaf Falafel
10. Whenever someone says, 'I don't believe in coincidences.' I say, 'Oh my God, me neither!' Alasdair Beckett-King
11. A friend tricked me into going to Wimbledon by telling me it was a men’s singles event. Angela Barnes
12. As a vegan, I think people who sell meat are disgusting; but apparently people who sell fruit and veg are grocer. Adele Cliff
13. For me dying is a lot like going camping. I don't want to do it. Phil Wang
14. I wonder how many chameleons snuck onto the Ark. Adam Hess
15. I went to a Pretenders gig. It was a tribute act. Tim Vine