Lidl overtakes Waitrose to become seventh-largest supermarket in the UK

German discounter Lidl has overtaken Waitrose to become the seventh-largest supermarket in the UK.

Lidl, which has been targeting middle-class families in recent marketing campaigns, grew its sales by 0.7 percentage points in the 12 weeks ending 13 August, bumping up its market share to a record high of 5.2 per cent.

The data from Kantar Worldpanel found that overall supermarket sales were up by four per cent year-on-year during the period.

Fraser McKevitt, head of retailer and consumer insight at Kantar Worldpanel, said: "Ten million households visited [Lidl]'s expanding network of stores during the past 12 weeks, with alcohol and fresh produce performing particularly well as the retailer increased sales by 18.9 per cent overall."

The supermarket is rapidly growing its sales to families, with households increasing the amount they take to the till every time they shop.

The growth of the discounter comes as shoppers have been forced to spend more on essentials due to rising inflation.

Grocery inflation reached 3.3 per cent in the period, with prices of butter and fish rising most dramatically. With inflation at its current level, the average household bill could rise by £138 this year.

Changeable weather this summer has impacted sales of hot-weather favourites such as ice cream and burgers, with sales on these items down by nine per cent and 25 per cent respectively.