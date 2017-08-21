FTSE 100 7318.88 -0.07%
Monday 21 August 2017 6:46pm

Goal-shy Brighton agree £12m deal with FC Zurich for 21-year-old striker Raphael Dwamena

 
Ross McLean
Follow Ross
Brighton & Hove Albion v Atletico Madrid - Pre Season Friendly
Chris Hughton's Brighton are yet to score a Premier League goal this season (Source: Getty)

Premier League newcomers Brighton and Hove Albion are set to reinforce their striking options after reaching an agreement with Swiss club FC Zurich for the signing of Ghana forward Raphael Dwamena.

Having had an approach for the 21-year-old rejected earlier in the transfer window, Brighton have negotiated a deal worth in the region of £12m for a player who scored 12 goals in 18 matches after joining Zurich from Red Bull Salzburg in January.

Dwamena has agreed personal terms with Chris Hughton’s Seagulls, although his move to the south coast remains subject to a medical, a work permit and international clearance.

Brighton have lost both of their matches so far this season, failing to score in either fixture having lost 2-0 at home to Manchester City and then by the same scoreline at Leicester on Saturday.

Hughton broke Brighton’s transfer record for the third time this summer on Sunday after concluding a £13.5m deal for Colombia winger Jose Izquierdo from Club Brugge.

Brighton have also signed midfielder Davy Propper from PSV Eindhoven for a fee in the region of £6m, goalkeeper Mathew Ryan from Valencia for around £5m and winger Soufyan Ahannach from Dutch side Almere City for an undisclosed fee.

Swansea, meanwhile, are closing in on the signing of Sam Clucas after agreeing a fee with Championship outfit Hull City for the midfielder. The Swans’ previous bid of £12m for the 26-year-old was rejected by Hull.

Related articles

Brighton CEO Paul Barber Q&A: Transfer windows and Premier League premiums
Joe Hall
Joe Hall | Staff

Brighton CEO Paul Barber: Shortened transfer window would benefit managers
Joe Hall
Joe Hall | Staff

Trevor Steven: Who I'm tipping for relegation next season
Trevor Steven
Trevor Steven | Contributor