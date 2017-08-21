Ross McLean

Premier League newcomers Brighton and Hove Albion are set to reinforce their striking options after reaching an agreement with Swiss club FC Zurich for the signing of Ghana forward Raphael Dwamena.

Having had an approach for the 21-year-old rejected earlier in the transfer window, Brighton have negotiated a deal worth in the region of £12m for a player who scored 12 goals in 18 matches after joining Zurich from Red Bull Salzburg in January.

Dwamena has agreed personal terms with Chris Hughton’s Seagulls, although his move to the south coast remains subject to a medical, a work permit and international clearance.

Brighton have lost both of their matches so far this season, failing to score in either fixture having lost 2-0 at home to Manchester City and then by the same scoreline at Leicester on Saturday.

Hughton broke Brighton’s transfer record for the third time this summer on Sunday after concluding a £13.5m deal for Colombia winger Jose Izquierdo from Club Brugge.

Brighton have also signed midfielder Davy Propper from PSV Eindhoven for a fee in the region of £6m, goalkeeper Mathew Ryan from Valencia for around £5m and winger Soufyan Ahannach from Dutch side Almere City for an undisclosed fee.

Swansea, meanwhile, are closing in on the signing of Sam Clucas after agreeing a fee with Championship outfit Hull City for the midfielder. The Swans’ previous bid of £12m for the 26-year-old was rejected by Hull.