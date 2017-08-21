FTSE 100 7318.88 -0.07%
Monday 21 August 2017 6:09pm

West Indies relent and call up Chris Gayle and Marlon Samuels to face England in one-day series

 
Ross McLean
West Indies v Zimbabwe - 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup
Chris Gayle has scored 22 one-day centuries for West Indies (Source: Getty)

England are set to face ferocious opener Chris Gayle and Ben Stokes-antagoniser Marlon Samuels in next month’s one-day series following a temporary cooling of hostilities with West Indies cricket chiefs.

Gayle has not played a 50-over clash for West Indies since March 2015, while Samuels’ last was in October 2016. Their inclusion now follows a relaxation in selection criteria from governing body Cricket West Indies.

The policy of Cricket West Indies has previously dictated that players are only considered for selection at international level if they have featured in the same format in domestic cricket.

ICC World Twenty20 India 2016: Final - England v West Indies
Samuels and Stokes have endured a frosty relationship (Source: Getty)

Some in-demand players opt against competing in the West Indian one-day competitions as they have tended to clash with the more lucrative and high-profile overseas leagues such as the Big Bash in Australia.

Gayle, 37, has played 269 one-day matches for his country, scoring 22 centuries and averaging 37.33, while Samuels, who has had several confrontations with England’s Stokes in recent years, has 10 tons from 187 games.

England face five one-day tussles with West Indies, with the first taking place at Old Trafford on 19 September.

