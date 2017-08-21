Frank Dalleres

Crystal Palace boss Frank de Boer has welcomed the club’s appointment of former Eagles player and manager Dougie Freedman as sporting director.

Freedman, who scored 95 goals in two playing spells with Palace and started his managerial career with the club, had been out of work since being sacked by Nottingham Forest almost 18 months ago.

Former Ajax and Inter Milan head coach De Boer, who has lost his first two games in charge at Selhurst Park, insists he is happy at the 43-year-old former Scotland forward’s return.

“I always worked with a sporting director during my time as manager at Ajax and I felt this was a position the club needed,” said the Dutchman.

“I am looking forward to working with Dougie in this transfer window and beyond.”

Palace chairman Steve Parish said the appointment of Freedman, who managed the club from January 2011 to October 2012 before leaving for Bolton, ended a lengthy search for a new sporting director.

He added: “I’m delighted that Dougie has agreed to accept the position and look forward to continuing Crystal Palace’s progression to become a solid Premier League club with the right infrastructure.”

De Boer and Palace will be seeking their first win of the season on Tuesday night when they host in-form Championship outfit Ipswich in the second round of the Carabao Cup.

