FTSE 100 7318.88 -0.07%
Monday 21 August 2017 5:33pm

Crystal Palace manager Frank de Boer welcomes appointment of Dougie Freedman as sporting director

 
Frank Dalleres
Follow Frank
Brentford v Nottingham Forest - Sky Bet Championship
Freedman had two spells at Palace as a player and one as manager (Source: Getty)

Crystal Palace boss Frank de Boer has welcomed the club’s appointment of former Eagles player and manager Dougie Freedman as sporting director.

Freedman, who scored 95 goals in two playing spells with Palace and started his managerial career with the club, had been out of work since being sacked by Nottingham Forest almost 18 months ago.

Former Ajax and Inter Milan head coach De Boer, who has lost his first two games in charge at Selhurst Park, insists he is happy at the 43-year-old former Scotland forward’s return.

Read more: Major blow for Palace after Zaha sidelined for four weeks

“I always worked with a sporting director during my time as manager at Ajax and I felt this was a position the club needed,” said the Dutchman.

“I am looking forward to working with Dougie in this transfer window and beyond.”

Palace chairman Steve Parish said the appointment of Freedman, who managed the club from January 2011 to October 2012 before leaving for Bolton, ended a lengthy search for a new sporting director.

He added: “I’m delighted that Dougie has agreed to accept the position and look forward to continuing Crystal Palace’s progression to become a solid Premier League club with the right infrastructure.”

De Boer and Palace will be seeking their first win of the season on Tuesday night when they host in-form Championship outfit Ipswich in the second round of the Carabao Cup.

Read more: De Boer reunited with defender as Palace conclude £8m deal

Related articles

Hazard, Cabaye and Ba launch new football club in San Diego
Ross McLean
Ross McLean | Staff

Frank de Boer set to succeed Allardyce at Crystal Palace
Frank Dalleres
Frank Dalleres | Staff

Allardyce hints at retirement after quitting Crystal Palace
Ross McLean
Ross McLean | Staff