Monday 21 August 2017 5:04pm

Burnley's record signing Chris Wood vows to make up for lost time after completing £15m move from Leeds United

 
Ross McLean
Birmingham City v Leeds United - Sky Bet Championship
Chris Wood scored 44 goals in 88 appearances for Leeds (Source: Getty)

New Burnley striker Chris Wood has vowed to make up for lost time after the Clarets completed the signing of the New Zealand hitman for a club-record fee, believed to be £15m, from Leeds United yesterday.

Wood, who has never started a Premier League match, scored 44 goals in 88 appearances for the Elland Road club after joining from top-flight Leicester City in July 2015.

The 25-year-old ruled himself out of selection for Leeds’ victory at Sunderland on Saturday but, having signed a four-year deal at Turf Moor, is eager to make his presence felt.

“My ambition has been to play in the Premier League for years,” said Wood. “I’ve had tastes of being in there but I’ve never had the chance to give it a proper bash.

“Coming here I feel I’ve got a proper opportunity to do that. I’ve never started a Premier League game and this is what I want to do. This is a club that wants to stay in the Premier League for years to come and it’s going that way.”

Wood is eligible to play in Burnley’s EFL Cup clash with east Lancashire rivals Blackburn Rovers on Wednesday after being an unused substitute when Leeds beat Port Vale in round one earlier this month.

The former West Brom forward, who has had seven loan spells during his career, is Burnley’s sixth signing of the transfer window and the price paid eclipses the money spent to recruit Robbie Brady, which could reach £13m, from Hull in January.

“We are really happy to have Chris with us,” said Burnley boss Sean Dyche. “He is 25, has a lot of goals in him and it is improving the competition and the quality of the group.”

