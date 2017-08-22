Today's City Moves cover business development, forensic accounting, property and legal eagles. Take a look at these movers and shakers:

Quilter Cheviot

Quilter Cheviot (part of Old Mutual Wealth) has recently strengthened its presence in London and the home counties with the appointment of two members to its business development team. Experienced sales professionals Brian Donald and Tom Kesterton have both joined Quilter Cheviot’s London office. Brian (pictured) previously worked at Axa Wealth as a business development manager, and will be responsible for Quilter Cheviot’s business development activities in central London. Tom joins from Artemis fund managers where he was head of sales support and a sales executive. Both Brian and Tom will report to Andrew McGlone, managing director, London investment management.

BDO

Accountancy and business advisory firm BDO has appointed a new forensic accounting expert to join its London forensic services team. Steven Law joins BDO as a partner from Berkeley Research Group, having held previous positions at AlixPartners, KPMG and Deloitte in the UK, US and Canada. Steven specialises in advising clients on disputes and regulatory matters, including as an expert witness, across a wide range of sectors. His breadth of experience includes damages in competition and antitrust matters, quantification of losses, contentious private business valuations and post-acquisition disputes.

Capital & Regional

Capital & Regional has appointed Joe Swindells as projects director in its retail development team. Joe joins from Neat Developments, where he spent two years steering a complex planning application for 400 new homes on protected industrial land in Brent. Prior to joining Neat, he was a senior development manager at Ballymore Group, and spent five years as a project director at Hammerson, where he led projects at a number of retail assets.

Pemberton Greenish

Pemberton Greenish yesterday announced the appointment of Simon Slater as chief executive officer, with immediate effect. Simon joins Pemberton Greenish following a successful term as CEO of Thomson Snell & Passmore and succeeds outgoing CEO Robert Graham-Campbell. Simon has more than 28 years of experience in the management and leadership of professional service firms including Charles Russell (now Charles Russell Speechlys), DTZ (now Cushman & Wakefield), Eversheds (now Eversheds Sutherland) and Taylor Wessing. His track record of developing and implementing growth strategies at legal and other businesses will assist a smooth transition into his new role.

